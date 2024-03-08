'People of Maldives are sorry...': Ex-Maldives President speaks on impact of India's boycott
While stressing that India acts as a responsible superpower, Mohamed Nasheed said that India has been always there for the first call of assistance
Amid an intense diplomatic row between India and Maldives, former President of the island nation Mohamed Nasheed slammed the action of Mohamed Muizzu's government and said people of Maldives want Indian people to come there on holidays. While speaking on the impact of India's boycott, Mohamed Nasheed said that the people of the country are sorry that this happened and that there will be no change in their hospitality.