Maldives' elections ballot boxes to be stored in India, island nation's EC says amid diplomatic row
Maldives' election commission on Sunday announced that the ballot boxes for the upcoming parliamentary elections will be placed in India, Sri Lanka and Malaysia
Maldives’ election commission announced on Sunday, March 17, that the ballot boxes for the upcoming parliamentary elections will be placed in India, Sri Lanka and Malaysia. This development came after over 150 people re-registered to vote in each of the three countries.