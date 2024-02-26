Maldives' ex-Minister calls President Mohamed Muizzu 'immature': 'He is slowly realising...'
Former Defence Minister of Maldives, Mariya Didi said that sovereignty of a nation is assured when there is trust and friendship among neighbours and friends while claiming that there is no threat to Maldivian sovereignty from Indian troops.
Former Defence Minister of Maldives, Mariya Didi, highlighting various facets of the India-Maldives relations, termed Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu as 'immature' and claimed that there is no threat to Maldivian sovereignty from Indian troops stationed there, while at a Firstpost Defence Summit in New Delhi.