Maldives govt clarifies after a minister’s remarks stir row

New Delhi: The Maldivian government distanced itself from the controversial remarks of key government ministers on Sunday. This came after the concerned politicians put out posts on social media that many felt insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indians. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives...Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," the government said in a statement.

Following this, the Maldivian President’s office also announced that three deputy ministers, including close associates of President Muizzu, will be suspended for their comments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The controversy saw many on social media call for a boycott of Maldives as a tourism destination.

Former president Mohamed Nasheed and former foreign minister Abdulla Shahid also criticised the ministers concerned for their comments about a close partner of the Maldives.

Former minister Ahmed Mahloof cited his concern at the escalating rancour surrounding the controversy. A disruption in Indian tourism to Maldives could hurt its economy, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The controversy comes even as New Delhi and Male have faced setbacks to their relationship. President Mohamed Muizzu’s government has asked India to withdraw its military personnel from the country. It has also refused to renew a treaty on hydrographic cooperation between the two countries that was signed in 2019.

Unlike previous Maldivian presidents, Muizzu has also not embarked on a visit to India.

Instead, the newly elected leader has chosen to visit Turkey and will now visit China. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Muizzu, who is a protege of former president Abdulla Yameen, has been associated with an India sceptic wing of Maldivian politicians. One of the suspended ministers, Mariyam Shiuna, was Muizzu’s spokesperson when he served as Mayor of Male, the country’s capital.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!