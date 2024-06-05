Maldives President Muizzu congratulates PM Modi on 3rd consecutive Lok Sabha victory, 'looking forward to…'
President Mohamed Muizzu extends congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP for their election victory, signaling a desire to collaborate for mutual interests and progress.
Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu has extended his congratulations to Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their victory in the 2024 Lok Sabhe elections, marking their third consecutive term.