Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu has extended his congratulations to Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their victory in the 2024 Lok Sabhe elections, marking their third consecutive term.

Congratulating Modi, Muizzu also said that he is looking forward to work with him to advance shared interests in pursuit of the prosperity of both nations.

Taking to X, the Maldives President wrote, “Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries."

These statements come amid the time when India-Maldives relations took a nose dive after the election of President Mohamed Muizzu, who came to power on the back of the ‘India OUT’ campaign.

Mohamed Muizzu has displayed close proximity to China and forced India to withdraw its troops from the island nation.

Additionally, in January this year, a movement to boycott the Maldives gained traction in India, with many people canceling their vacation plans to the island nation after Maldivian ministers made derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several tourism-related businesses in India supported the boycott and ceased their services in the Maldives. During this period, India's beach destinations, such as Lakshadweep, saw a significant increase in visitors.

However, last month, Maldives Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal in a statement encouraged Indians to participate in touriesm of the Island nation. He stated, “We have a shared history. Our newly elected government aims to work together [with India]. We always promote peace and a friendly environment. Our people and the government will warmly welcome Indian visitors. As the Tourism Minister, I encourage Indians to participate in Maldives’ tourism. Our economy relies heavily on tourism."

