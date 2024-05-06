Maldives urges Indians to ‘please be part of its tourism', says 'our economy depends…'
Amid a strained bilateral ties following derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Maldives' minister has urged Indians to “be a part of their tourism" as their economy “depends on it". Emphasizing on the history shared by India and Maldives, Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal said the newly elected government wants to work with India.