Amid a strained bilateral ties following derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Maldives' minister has urged Indians to “be a part of their tourism" as their economy “depends on it". Emphasizing on the history shared by India and Maldives, Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal said the newly elected government wants to work with India.

The Maldives' minister said, “We have a history. Our newly elected government also wants to work together [with India]. We always promote peace and a friendly environment. Our people and the government will give a warm welcome to Indian arrivals. As the Tourism Minister, I want to tell Indians to please be a part of Maldives’ tourism. Our economy depends on tourism."

Hundreds of Indians had dropped their plans to visit the Maldives after three Maldivian officials made derogatory comments on India and PM Modi after the latter posted photos of Lakshadweep Islands on his X handle. Since January, the number of tourists visiting the island nation declined by 42 per cent. Last year, the number of Indians visiting the Maldives from January to May stood at 73,785 as compared to 42,638 during the same time in 2024.

India slipped to sixth spot on the 'Top 10 Markets' list of Maldives Tourism, as per a daily report released by the island nation's Ministry of Tourism on March 4. India's rank on Maldives Tourism charts has been dropping ever since Mohamed Muizzu became Maldives' President.

Meanwhile, India and Maldives held a bilateral meeting to discuss the replacement of the Indian military personnel, going forward with “India Out" campaign which was promised by President Mohamed Muizzu during the election campaign.

"Discussions were held on a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including development and defence cooperation. Both sides noted with satisfaction that the Government of India will replace military personnel at the last of the three aviation platforms by May 10, and all the logistical arrangements are going ahead as per schedule," the press release added.

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!