Malicious software from China passed Microsoft’s certification process

Microsoft said that it had seen no evidence that the infrastructure behind its WHCP signing certificate has been compromised. It also said that the threat actor’s activity was limited to the gaming sector and specifically in China. It did not target enterprise users. “The malware enables them to gain an advantage in games and possibly exploit other players by compromising their accounts through common tools like keyloggers," the company said in a blog post.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}