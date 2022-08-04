National Herald case: Jairam Ramesh said that senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has been undergoing interrogation by the ED for the past four and a half hours
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet on Thursday. Jairam Ramesh said that Mallikarjun Kharge has been undergoing interrogation for the past four and a half hours.
Jairam Ramesh said, “Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has been undergoing interrogation by the ED for the last four and a half hours. His ordeal is continuing. The entire Congress party stands with him in solidarity."
Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that the law enforcement agency had issued summons against him amid ongoing proceedings of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. He also accused
Mallikarjun Kharge also accused the Central government of attempting to intimidate Congress.
"I received ED summon, they called me at 12.30 pm. I want to abide by the law, but is it right for them to summon when Parliament is in session? Is it right for the police to gherao residences of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi? They are doing it purposely to afraid us (Congress). We won't be scared, we'll fight," Mallikarjun Kharge said.
Responding to Mallikarjn Kharge's complaint, the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and Union minister Piyush Goyal said the central government had nothing to do with the summons to the Congress leader in a money laundering case.
"The government does not interfere in the work of the law enforcement authorities. Perhaps during their tenure, when their government was there, they might be interfering," Piyush Goyal said. The union minister also said that the law enforcement agencies were doing their job.
