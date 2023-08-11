A day after Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla suspended party colleague and Lok Sabha whip Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress president, and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that he only said 'Nirav Modi' and Nirav means 'shaant' (quiet in Hindi).
Chowdhury on 10 August was suspended from the Lok Sabha for allegedly attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which Congress referred to as 'unbelievable' and 'undemocratic'.
Later, while speaking to the media, Chowdhury said he had not meant to insult PM Modi. "I didn't mean to offend anyone. I have not said anything wrong," NDTV quoted him saying.
"Modi ji is sitting 'nirav' on Manipur issue, which means sitting silent. 'Nirav' means to be silent. My intention was not to insult PM Modi," he said. "PM Modi did not feel that he was insulted, his darbaris (courtiers) felt so and brought this proposal against me. I came to know that (the matter) has been referred to the privileges committee and I have been suspended till then," he added.
Meanwhile, on 11 August, he appealed to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to 'protect democracy', stating that his Congress colleague will be deprived of various Parliamentary committees he is part of.
"...He has been suspended on a flimsy ground... I am pleading with the vice president and the Chairman of the House that you have to protect democracy as he (Adhir) is in the public accounts committee, business advisory committee too, and the CBC selection. He has been deprived of all these institutions and if he is suspended, it's not good," Kharge said.
It is to be known that Chowdhury's suspension was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.
His remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi were expunged from the proceedings after strong objections from BJP members.
