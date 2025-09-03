Mamaearth's Varun Alagh hails Gen Z as ‘practical consumer, research-heavy generation' — lists 7 reasons

Mamaearth co-founder Varun Alagh recently praised Gen Z and called them “the most practical consumer segment have ever had.” The 41-year-old alum of Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, described Gen Z as research-heavy generation.

Advertisement

In a LinkedIn post, Varun Alagh stated, “Everyone keeps saying Gen Z is impulsive because they shop online. The reality is completely different. They are the most research-heavy generation I have ever seen.”

He listed the following seven reasons to justify his observation:

Gen Z research like scientists before any purchase According to Varun Alagh, Gen Z customers not only read ingredient lists of products they buy but also go through reviews and compare alternatives. To emphasise that Gen Z take their buying decisions carefully, he referred to McKinsey's 2025 State of Consumer report which states that nearly half of surveyed consumers in India research products on social media before making a purchase.

2. Gen Z look beyond brand heritage Unlike previous generations that trusted brand names and advertising, Gen Z seek data and proof. The rising awareness about product ingredients and supporting clinical studies are the decision makers for Gen Z. He added, “McKinsey research shows that 73% of Gen Z reported trying to purchase from companies they consider ethical, and they can tell when brands are just paying lip service to their values.”

Advertisement

3. Gen Z look for “proof” When we launch any product, our Gen Z customers want to see real before-and-after photos from actual users alongside our marketing campaigns. They will give equal weightage to a random 19-year-old's honest review video in comparison to a credible celebrity endorsement.

4. Gen Z engage in research and development Emphasising that Gen Z provide quality feedback through their research, Varun Alagh said, “Their reviews read like product development reports. They are unpaid consultants helping us build better products.”

5. Gen Z are forcing brands to improve their products Gen Z customers demand transparency and quality as they push “the entire industry toward honest communication and superior products.”

6. GenZ consumers discover new brands Gen Z consumers are more willing to make organic discovery which “validates their ability to find quality independently.”

Advertisement

7. They rely more on other Gen Z experiences Varun Alagh alleged that peer reviews feel authentic and unfiltered to Gen Z which is in contrast to traditional advertising that give the impression of being “manufactured and agenda-driven.”

Also Read | Ghazal Alagh shares a simple yet powerful tip for leading under pressure