West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday spared a controversy by alleging that the central forces of letting Bangladeshi terrorists cross over into Bengal to destabilise the state, reported India Today.

She also alleged that the BSF, which guards the Bangladesh border, was allowing infiltration into Bengal and also torturing women.

Mamata Banerjee said, as India Today quoted, "The BSF is allowing infiltration from different areas into Bengal and torturing women. The TMC is not guarding the borders. The border is not in our hands, so if someone accuses the TMC of permitting infiltration, I will point out that it is the BSF's responsibility."

She added she would instruct the Director General of Police (DGP) to investigate and identify the locations from where the BSF was allowing infiltration.

"The police have all the information, and the Centre has it too. I have received information from Rajiv Kumar (DGP) and local sources. I will write a strong letter to the Centre regarding this," Mamata Banerjee said.

On her desire for peace in Bengal and neighbouring Bangladesh, Banerjee said, "We have no enmity, but goons are being allowed here. They commit crimes and return across the border. BSF is enabling this, and the Centre has a role in it."

Her remarks arrived during an administrative meeting weeks after Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that "infiltration from Bangladesh" was disrupting peace in Bengal.

According to details, India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-kilometre border.

BJP's reaction: Hitting back at Banerjee, Union Minister Giriraj Singh referred that Bengal had become a nursery for Bangladeshi infiltration.