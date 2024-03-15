Mamata Banerjee health update: Bengal CM discharged, gets stitches on forehead, nose; to be under ‘close monitoring’
While speaking to media persons, the SSKM director informed the chief minister was admitted to the hospital with a ‘history of (a) fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind’.
Mamata Banerjee health update: The director of the state-run SSKM hospital, Manimoy Bandyopadhyay has shared health update on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who suffered a sharp cut over her forehead and nose on 14 March after falling within the vicinity of her home “due to some push from behind."