Business News/ News / Mamata Banerjee health update: Bengal CM discharged, gets stitches on forehead, nose; to be under ‘close monitoring’
Mamata Banerjee health update: Bengal CM discharged, gets stitches on forehead, nose; to be under ‘close monitoring’

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

While speaking to media persons, the SSKM director informed the chief minister was admitted to the hospital with a ‘history of (a) fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind’.

Chief Minister of West Bengal and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Chairperson Mamata Banerjee addresses in Jonogorjon Rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, IndiaPremium
Chief Minister of West Bengal and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Chairperson Mamata Banerjee addresses in Jonogorjon Rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, India

Mamata Banerjee health update: The director of the state-run SSKM hospital, Manimoy Bandyopadhyay has shared health update on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who suffered a sharp cut over her forehead and nose on 14 March after falling within the vicinity of her home “due to some push from behind."

While speaking to media persons on Thursday, the SSKM director Bandyopadhyay informed that Mamata was discharged after receiving treatment for her injury. He also added that the chief minister was admitted to the hospital with a "history of (a) fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind".

The hospital director informed further that doctors administered three stitches on her forehead and another on the nose.

"Chief Minister of West Bengal reported to our hospital today around 7.30 pm with a history of a fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind. She had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut over her forehead and nose, which was bleeding profusely," the director said. 

He added, “Initially, she was assessed by HoD neurosurgery, HoD medicine and the cardiologist of our institute, as it was important that her vitals were stabilised. Three stitches were applied on the forehead and one on the nose and the required dressing was done. Examinations including ECG, CT scan, etc were done. Medical personnel provided their opinion in this regard."

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee disowns younger brother Babun amid conflict over Lok Sabha poll ticket: 'Don't like greedy people…'

He said that though the chief minister was advised to stay in the hospital, however, she 'preferred to go home'.

“She was advised to remain admitted for observation but preferred to go home. She will continue to be under close watch and will continue to have the treatment as per the advice of the team of doctors. She will again be assessed tomorrow and subsequent treatment will be decided accordingly."

Earlier in the day, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) informed that Banerjee sustained a 'major injury.' The AITC also shared Mamata's pictures from the hospital bed, with a deep cut on her forehead and blood dripping down her face.

"Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," post and pictures read by Trinamool Congress on X stated.

After the news of her injury came out, political leaders wished her a speedy recovery and prayed for her good health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished her a speedy recovery. "I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi," PM Modi posted on X. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took to X and wrote, “Wishing Mamata-ji strength and a very swift recovery."

Also Read: CAA rules notified: Here are ‘key issues’ that the Citizenship Law may solve

Mamata Banerjee on CAA

Recently, the West Bengal Chief Minister criticised the Centre's Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and said the Act "eliminates Muslims as if they have never contributed to the nation. "I do not like CAA because they have kept five communities on the list... lekin Muslims to nikaal diya jaise un log ka Hindustan me koi contribution nahi hai (Muslims were not on the list as if they do not have any contribution to the country)...," Banerjee said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published: 15 Mar 2024, 06:37 AM IST
