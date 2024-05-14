West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's jibe at PM Narendra Modi, wrapped up in an offer to cook him “whatever he loves", has courted quite a controversy with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling it a “ploy to trap him". Mamata Banerjee's offer came after PM Modi accused RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav of having fish during Navratri , a period when some Hindus abstain from having non-vegetarian food.

Mamata Banerjee said she is ready to “cook something for him (Modi)" but wasn't sure "whether the PM will be ready to savour it", while taking potshots at the BJP for “interfering" with the food habits of people.

"I have been cooking since my childhood days. People have praised my cooking. But will Modi ji accept my food? Will he trust me? I will cook whatever he loves," she had said.

Mamata Banerjee said, "I love both vegetarian foods like Dhokla and non-veg foods like macher jhol (fish curry). Different communities, and different sects among Hindus have their own unique rituals and eating habits. Who is BJP to impose a diktat on an individual's dietary habits? It shows the BJP leadership has little idea and concern about the diversity and inclusivity of India and its people."

The comments drew sharp reactions from BJP as former BJP state president and ex-Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy attacked Mamata Banerjee, asking her to “offer pork chop to her lieutenant Firhad Hakim (the mayor)".

Tathagata Roy said, “Mamata Banerjee wants to feed Modi ji with fish and rice cooked by her. Good proposal. But before that, why doesn't she first offer pork chop to her lieutenant Firhad Hakim? It will serve three purposes, secularism will be asserted, it will show charity begins at home and the fritters will also be praised."

BJP leader Sankudeb Panda said it was a “ploy to trap PM Modi."

"This is nothing but her ploy to trap the PM. She knows on the one hand the PM will never eat fish or any non-veg item. If she believes everyone should be allowed to eat what he/she loves to eat, then why is she twisting Modiji's comments about one's dietary habits? She is insulting devout Sanatani Hindus" Sankudeb Panda said.

Trinamool Congress has, however, supported Mamata Banerjee's comments.

Dola Sen said, “She spoke rightly and her comment regarding Modi stems from the fact that as Modi has the right to eat what he likes, every other Indian too has the same right."

(With PTI inputs)

