Mamata Banerjee offers to cook ‘whatever PM Modi loves’, BJP says ‘ploy to trap him’
Mamata Banerjee has offered to cook PM Modi's favourite dish after the prime minister took a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav over his “fish” video which he posted during Navratri
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's jibe at PM Narendra Modi, wrapped up in an offer to cook him “whatever he loves", has courted quite a controversy with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling it a “ploy to trap him". Mamata Banerjee's offer came after PM Modi accused RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav of having fish during Navratri, a period when some Hindus abstain from having non-vegetarian food.