Mamata Banerjee refuses to accept Supreme Court verdict on teachers’ jobs but ’will abide’

As the Supreme Court struck a major jolt to the West Bengal government over appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools, invalidating all, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said while she cannot accept the verdict but ‘will abide by it’.

Addressing a press conference, Mamata Banerjee said her government will also explore all legal options.

“While I have the highest respect for the judiciary and judges, I cannot accept the judgment from a humanitarian point of view. As a citizen of this country, I have every right to an opinion. I respect the judge and the judiciary, but I can't agree with the judgment,” Mamata Banerjee said.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict dated April 22, 2024, annulling the appointments and ordering the Trinamool Congress government in the state to initiate a fresh selection process.

Mamata Banerjee said, “We have to accept the judgment and do whatever is legally possible. The SSC (School Service Commission) is an autonomous body. We, as the state government, will not interfere in their work. We will abide by the court's verdict.”

Speaking of TMC leader Partha Banerjee's arrest in the school jobs scam, Mamata Banerjee said, “Our former education minister is in jail, but how many BJP leaders were arrested in the Vyapam case?” She also alleged that the BJP was deliberately targeting state's education system.

“Does the BJP want to ensure the collapse of West Bengal's education system,” she questioned, adding, “I know candidates are depressed, and I will meet them. I am with them on humanitarian grounds. I will tell them not to lose hope.”

“Our lawyers will review this matter. If the BJP wants to send me to jail for supporting them, they can. Catch me if you can,” she said.