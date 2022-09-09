Mamata Banerjee's message to Mahua Moitra: ‘Stick to your area’2 min read . 05:47 PM IST
- In a recent gathering, Mamata Banerjee, in a stern message to Mahua Moitra, said that she should stick to her area. Read to know why
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the Trinamool Congress’ Lok Sabha MP from Krishnagar, Mahua Moitra, to focus on her own area and not go beyond her constituency. While discussing TMC’s position in Nadia district, Mahua Moitra’s home turf, during a gathering on Friday, Mamata Banerjee asked Mahua Moitra to leave Karimpur in Nadia district to Murshidabad MP Abu Taher.
“Karimpur is no more Mahua’s jurisdiction. Karimpur will be looked after by Abu Taher. Abu Taher will look after it. You look after your Lok Sabha seat and that area," Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying. Mamata Banerjee added that Karimpur, which was Mahua Moitra’s Assembly seat before she became a Lok Sabha MP, “is not your place".
The West Bengal chief minister said, “Mahua, you have to work with them and give time. Whether someone is given a position or not, that is not your point. How we will adjust everyone is something that the party will decide. But you must give the party time."
Back in July, when a controversy erupted after Mahua Moitra’s Goddess Kali remark, the TMC MP unfollowed her party on Twitter after the party tweeted a statement distancing itself from her comments.
During a conclave, Mahua Moitra said that she has every right to worship Goddess Kali as a "meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess" as every person has the right to worship God in their own way.
"If you go to Bhutan or Sikkim, for example, when they do puja, they give whisky to their god. Now, if you go to Uttar Pradesh and say that you give whisky to your god as prasad, they will say that is blasphemous," she argued.
Mahua Moitra further said, "For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti peeth in West Bengal's Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there). I, within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper, have the right to imagine Kali in that way; that is my freedom."
“I have the freedom to do it."
Reacting to the comments, Mamata Banerjee said, “People make mistakes but they can be rectified."
"We make mistakes while working but they can be rectified. Some people don't see all the good work and suddenly start shouting...Negativity affects our brain cells so let's think positively," ANI quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying.
Later, the TMC also distanced itself from the comment. It said they "are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM".
