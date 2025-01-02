In a shocking incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's close associate Dulal Sarkar, popularly known as Babla, was shot dead in broad daylight by bike-borne assailants on Thursday.

The incident, which took place in Jhaljhalia More area in West Bengal's Malda district, was caught on a CCTV camera.

In a video shared by PTI, Sarkar, the TMC councillor, can be seen running for his life as a few people approached him while he was sitting in a shop.

He was shot in his head multiple times from close range by bike-borne assailants, police said.

Babla was taken to hospital, but he succumbed to injuries.

The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained. Police have launched an investigation and a further probe is on.

In a post on X, Mamata Banerjee said that she was sad and hugely shocked after learning about the incident.

“My close associate and a very popular leader, Babla Sarkar, has been murdered today. From the beginning of the Trinamool Congress, he (and his wife Chaitali Sarkar) worked hard for the party, and Babla was also elected a councillor,” the West Bengal CM said.