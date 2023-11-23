The movie 'Kaathal-The Core' starring Mammootty and Jyotika was released in theatres today, on November 23. The makers of the movie revealed the news about its release on November 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Malayalam superstar Mammootty shared the information about the film's release on his official page on X stating, “KaathalTheCore in Cinemas Now."

The story of the film revolves around marriage dynamics in a tight-knit village community. Many users shared optimistic reviews about the film on X (formerly Twitter). The story is gripping and the performance of lead actors is also exceptional, they said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a social media post on X, a user wrote, "Spellbound. A terrific display of dare art and from a team, which is destined to make a memorable film. Solid display of ideologies and politics shouldered on a legend, who has wiped off all the boundaries around him. Superb performances as well. Go for it."

A second user stated, “One of the best movies in malayalam ever had." Another user praised the lead actor and stated, “Sir, you are in a league of your own. Just watched the movie, what a stunning piece of work by the entire team. This movie is a revolution on screen. #Kudos to you for producing this gem."

Another user stated, “If progressiveness is what you dream for this is the best statement a film can deliver. A superbly build drama, which peaks towards the last with the writers, director and the lead actors breaking all the conventions. Superb."

The film is directed by Jeo Baby and is Mammootty and Jyothika's first film together. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The storyline is penned by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria while the film is produced by Mammootty Kampany. Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films is in-charge of 'Kaathal-The Core's' distribution. The movie's cast features Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni and Sudhi Kozhikodein in key roles.

Malayalam film 'Kaathal' is among the 25 shortlisted feature films that will be shown during the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is being be held in Goa and will conclude on November 28.

