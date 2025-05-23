Man who secretly filmed women on Bengaluru Metro and uploaded videos on Instagram arrested

Bengaluru: The man allegedly responsible for running the Instagram account that posted secretly filmed photos and videos of women commuters on the Bengaluru Metro, has been arrested.

An FIR was filed on Wednesday, and sources confirmed that the person behind the account Bangalore Metro Clicks (@metro_chicks) was detained on Friday, reported NDTV.

Authorities are currently questioning the individual as part of the ongoing investigation.

What is the Bangalore Metro Clicks Instagram account about? The Instagram account — Bangalore Metro Clicks — featured multiple photos and videos of women commuting on the Bengaluru Metro, captured both inside trains and on platforms.

As per PTI, the controversial Instagram account had a following of over 6000 followers, and featured 14 unsolicited videos and photos, all captured without the knowledge of the women being filmed. All the posts and videos in the account have now been deleted.

How did the incident come to light? The disturbing incident came to light on May 20 during a routine social media scan by a police officer, who came across the Bangalore Metro Clicks Instagram account, reported PTI.

According to police, none of the women shown in the content appeared aware they were being recorded.

“In connection with an Instagram page that posted videos and photos of women metro commuters without their knowledge or consent, a case has been registered under charges of voyeurism and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Lokesh B. Jagalasar. The case is being investigated by the Banashankari police.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police added: “Efforts are on to trace the individual behind the account, as well as the person responsible for capturing the footage. We are committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of women in public spaces.”