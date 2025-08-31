Man breaks into home, sedates sleeping woman to draw ‘blood’ — here's what happens next after husband discovers intruder

A shocking incident of a home invader with malicious motives is in the limelight. In Jiangsu province of southeastern China, a man named Li broke into a woman’s home in the early hours of January 1, 2024. According to the Red Star News report, the offence happened when the woman's husband was away.

The intruder, with a history of previous convictions for theft, rape and unlawful entry, quietly got into the house through the door. At the time of the intrusion, the woman named Yu was asleep in her bedroom. Li swiftly made his way to the woman's room and sedated her before drawing blood from her arm through a needle. To sedate Yu, Li had come prepared with a black cloth soaked in anaesthetics.

“I found a tourniquet on the bed, the kind used in hospitals for drawing blood. I also felt pain in my left arm. There was a needle mark and bloodstains,” the victim said, as reported by Red Star News.

Yu lost consciousness during the attack, but her husband's timely appearance saved her life. When Yu’s husband got into the house, he noticed something unusual and reportedly struck Li with a kettle.

Surprised and taken aback to discover Yu's husband, Li fled away. A forensic report from the Yangzhou Public Security Bureau’s Forensic Evidence Identification Centre revealed traces of the anaesthetics sevoflurane and isoflurane on the black cloth left behind by the intruder.

Li was awarded two years imprisonment sentence after he was found guilty of unlawful intrusion into a residence. In the court hearing, Li presented a strange reason for his actions and claimed that he planned the break in to relieve his stress.

“I just enjoy sneaking into other people’s homes. It gives me a thrill that helps relieve my pressure,” Red Star News quoted Li as saying. Previously, Li was convicted of privacy invasion and had also received administrative detention for the same.

Side-effects of using sevoflurane and isoflurane anaesthetics According to Mayo Clinic, the use sevoflurane anaesthetics can cause several adverse effects, including blurred vision, chest pain, choking, confusion, dizziness, faintness, light-headedness, irregular heartbeat or pulse, sweating, trouble breathing, inability to speak and unusual tiredness or weakness.