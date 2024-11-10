BREAKING NEWS
Man claims to have bomb in plane at Kolkata airport, detained
- Security agencies detained an individual at Kolkata Airport after he made a false bomb threat regarding a plane.
A person has been detained by security agencies at Kolkata Airport following falsely claiming that there was a bomb on the plane. He was held from the airport boarding area. Security agencies are frisking the plane, reported ANI, citing sources from Kolkata Airport.
