Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Man claims to have bomb in plane at Kolkata airport, detained
BREAKING NEWS

Man claims to have bomb in plane at Kolkata airport, detained

Livemint

  • Security agencies detained an individual at Kolkata Airport after he made a false bomb threat regarding a plane.

Breaking news

A person has been detained by security agencies at Kolkata Airport following falsely claiming that there was a bomb on the plane. He was held from the airport boarding area. Security agencies are frisking the plane, reported ANI, citing sources from Kolkata Airport.

(Check here for more updates)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.