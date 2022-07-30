Man files petition against Maha CM Shinde for performing 'puja' in office

Man files petition against Maha CM Shinde for performing 'puja' in office2 min read . 07:47 AM IST
A member of Maharashtra Lokadhikar Samiti said that the act has hurt the sentiments of people as the nation is governed by the secular laws.
A member of Maharashtra Lokadhikar Samiti said that the act has hurt the sentiments of people as the nation is governed by the secular laws.
A member of Maharashtra Lokadhikar Samiti has filed a petition in a Thane court seeking action against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for performing a 'puja' in his office on July 7, according to news agency PTI.
A member of Maharashtra Lokadhikar Samiti has filed a petition in a Thane court seeking action against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for performing a 'puja' in his office on July 7, according to news agency PTI.
Dhanaji Surose, a Maharashtra Lokadhikar Samiti member said that the act has hurt the sentiments of people as this nation is governed by secular laws. “Such activities by people at higher posts were inappropriate," the petitioner said.
Dhanaji Surose, a Maharashtra Lokadhikar Samiti member said that the act has hurt the sentiments of people as this nation is governed by secular laws. “Such activities by people at higher posts were inappropriate," the petitioner said.
The petition was filed by Surose after police refused to register a case against Maharashtra CM Shinde. The magistrate's court will hear the matter on August 1.
The petition was filed by Surose after police refused to register a case against Maharashtra CM Shinde. The magistrate's court will hear the matter on August 1.
Shinde on June 30 took oath as the chief minister with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy after the rebel group toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Currently, there are only 2 members in the cabinet.
Shinde on June 30 took oath as the chief minister with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy after the rebel group toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Currently, there are only 2 members in the cabinet.
No date has been announced by the BJP or the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction over the cabinet expansion.
No date has been announced by the BJP or the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction over the cabinet expansion.
Shinde and Fadnavis also visited New Delhi earlier this month and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda. Deliberations on Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra were believed to have taken place with the BJP's top brass during the visit.
Shinde and Fadnavis also visited New Delhi earlier this month and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda. Deliberations on Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra were believed to have taken place with the BJP's top brass during the visit.
The BJP has 106 MLAs in the 288-member House and is expected to get more cabinet berths in the expansion, while eight ministers in the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government who later joined Shinde, are also likely to be inducted.
The BJP has 106 MLAs in the 288-member House and is expected to get more cabinet berths in the expansion, while eight ministers in the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government who later joined Shinde, are also likely to be inducted.
Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to not take any decision on disqualifying Shiv Sena MLAs. Maharashtra Legislature Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat had sent show cause notices to 53 Shiv Sena MLAs.
Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to not take any decision on disqualifying Shiv Sena MLAs. Maharashtra Legislature Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat had sent show cause notices to 53 Shiv Sena MLAs.
While forty of the show cause notices were sent to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, the other 13 were issued to the Uddhav Thackeray group. Both the groups have sought the disqualification of legislators from the rival faction.
While forty of the show cause notices were sent to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, the other 13 were issued to the Uddhav Thackeray group. Both the groups have sought the disqualification of legislators from the rival faction.
(With agencies inputs)
(With agencies inputs)