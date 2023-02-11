Man finds rat inside bread packet ordered from Blinkit app. Store delisted
- Nitin Arora took to microblogging platform Twitter to share a photo of the bread packet he received via Blinkit.
Blinkit is one of the popular grocery apps. In a rare incident, a customer claimed that he found a live mouse trapped inside a bread packet he ordered from the app. Nitin Arora took to microblogging platform Twitter to express his unpleasant experience with the grocery platform.
