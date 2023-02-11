Blinkit is one of the popular grocery apps. In a rare incident, a customer claimed that he found a live mouse trapped inside a bread packet he ordered from the app. Nitin Arora took to microblogging platform Twitter to express his unpleasant experience with the grocery platform.

He shared a photo of the bread packet he received along with snapshots of his conversation with Blinkit customer services. While Arora seems annoyed with the experience, the company is seen apologetic admitting that the ‘concern is genuine’.

According to Arora, the incident took place on February 1. “Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit, where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit #zomato," he wrote in a tweet.

Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit , where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit #zomato pic.twitter.com/RHNOj6tswA — Nitin Arora (@NitinA14261863) February 3, 2023

Responding to his tweet, the official Twitter handle of Blinkitcares said “Hi Nitin, this is not the experience we wanted you to have. Please share your registered contact number or Order ID via DM for us to look into it."

Head Of Customer Delight at Blinkit – Dhananjay Shashidharan has also taken note of the incident. In a tweet, he said that the company has de-listed the partner store. “I want to assure you, we've taken swift action already and de-listed the partner store, even as we are investigating the matter with the store owner," read a tweet shared by Dhananjay Shashidharan.

“We have high standards for hygiene at all our stores, and with this incident, we have increased the frequency of audits at the store networks," he further added.

While Arora reported the incident on Twitter on February 3, Shashidharan’s response comes 8 days later i.e. today on February 11. Twitter users as always did not shy from expressing their opinions.

"As much as #EnglishOven and #Blinkit need to explain this. I wonder if our food safety authority actually audits these places time to time and checks for "Safety"," commented a user.

"Better late than never. Try to make sure, good and safe delivery," said another.