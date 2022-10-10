There have been several instances of people finding weird things, even animals, inside their food. Not just at roadside eateries but even at top-notch restaurants. From cockroaches to lizards to a mouse to its droppings. There have been many cases and the recent one was of a “yellow paper", as it was called.

A passenger onboard a Lucknow-bound train took to Twitter to bring attention of the railway authorities to an item that was served to him. The man, identified as Aji Kumar, tweeted a picture of a samosa that he ate on his train ride. The samosa had a “yellow paper" inside it, he claimed.

The tweet read: “I am on the way to Lucknow today 9-10-22 I bought one Samosa to eat.. Some portions taken and lastly this is inside in it... Pls look the yellow paper inside somosa... Its served by the IRCTC pantry person in the Train No. 20921 Bandra Lucknow train.... Started train 8-10-22."

While the thing looked like a wrapper of some kind, Aji Kumar called it a yellow paper. In another tweet, he said, “This Samosa served IRCTC pantry provided in Train No. 20921 Bandra bound Lucknow weekly exp. started on 8-10-22..i bought it 9-10-22 morning around 10:15 AM...."

“I salute IRCTC for the foods serving to the passengers…," he said.

I am on the way to Lucknow today 9-10-22 I bought one Samosa to eat.. Some portions taken and lastly this is inside in it... Pls look the yellow paper inside somosa... Its served by the IRCTC pantry person in the Train No. 20921 Bandra Lucknow train.... Started train 8-10-22.. pic.twitter.com/6k4lFOfEr6 — Aji Kumar (@AjiKuma41136391) October 9, 2022

As the news got around, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) responded to Aji Kumar saying, “Sir, inconvenience regretted. Kindly share pnr and mobile no in DM."

Sir, inconvenience regretted. Kindly share pnr and mobile no in DM. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) October 9, 2022

Even though the matter seemed like it was resolved, the Internet didn’t stop here. A Twitter user demanded that the person who served the food should be suspended and investigation should be carried out.

“Eski puri investigation hona chahiye.. Aur serve krne vale stop ko suspend karna chahiye.. @IRCTCofficial @RailMinIndia," he said.

Eski puri investigation hona chahiye.. Aur serve krne vale stop ko suspend karna chahiye.. @IRCTCofficial @RailMinIndia — Pravi Yadav (@PraviYadav8) October 10, 2022

“Everything in Railway system is becoming worse day by day including ticket confirmation and mainly they just charge money like anything else everything is under charge, don't you understand what's the situation about poor people. This is what developing India is money snatching," said another.