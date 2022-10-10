Man finds ‘yellow paper’ inside samosa on train, IRCTC says this2 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 05:20 PM IST
- A passenger onboard a Lucknow-bound train found a ‘yellow paper’ inside his samosa, IRCTC responded to him
There have been several instances of people finding weird things, even animals, inside their food. Not just at roadside eateries but even at top-notch restaurants. From cockroaches to lizards to a mouse to its droppings. There have been many cases and the recent one was of a “yellow paper", as it was called.