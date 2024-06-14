Bengaluru-based CEO and founder of Arva Health, Dipalie Bajaj took to social media to invite applications for the role of a full stack engineer. She received strange yet interesting response from job-seekers.

Bengaluru CEO's recent tweet became the centre of attention on social media after she posted a message from a job-seeker applying for the full-stack engineer role.

The founder and CEO of Arva Health, Dipalie Bajaj, took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to invite applications for the vacant post. Her post dated June 11 read, “Hiring a full-time full stack engineer @arvahealth -mid-level #engineer (2+ years exp). Thrives in an early stage environment, driven to learn, high ownership, high impact role & will be working with the founder!"

To her surprise, one of the peculiar responses in the job application form gave her a glimpse into the applicant's love life. She posted a screengrab of the candidate's response and captioned it, "Hiring can be fun too."

Let's discover what was so interesting in response to the question – "Why are you fit for this role?" The candidate expressed his desperate need for the job, stating it was essential for marrying his childhood sweetheart. The candidate elaborated that his girlfriend's father would let him tie the knot only if he happened to be employed.

The job-seeker's honest yet bewildering reply states, "I believe I bring a unique blend of Full stack that aligns well with the requirements of this role. Also if I don't get this job I would never marry my childhood love because her father say u will only marry her if you have a job [sic]."

The post received varied responses with some urging the CEO to hire the candidate for his sheer honesty. A user commented, "Hire him for the honesty." Another user remarked, "Get him a job, omg."

"Is he getting married or not?" a user sarcastically said. A fourth user asked, "My question is, did it work, like did it give you an extra edge to shortlist this person?" A fifth user wrote, "Dude being honest, The real thing would be if the HR is considering him for the next round… (sic)"

