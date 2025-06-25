Man stranded midstream in Jammu’s Tawi, clinging to rope as river rages around him; dramatic video surfaces

A dramatic video showing a man stranded midstream in Jammu's Tawi river, clinging to rope has surfaced on social media. The man, identified as Madan Kumar, got stuck in the middle of the Tawi river following the heavy overnight rainfall, which raised the river's water level.

As the river continued to rage around him, the man couldn't cross it further and clung to a rope for his life. The video shows him looking onto the people standing across the bank while holding the rope by one hand, waiting for help.

He was later rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). According to the reports, the SDRF personnel dropped a ladder from the bridge and managed to pull him out.

Madan Kumar, 52-year-old labourer, had gone for sand extraction in the Tawi river around 8.45 am but got trapped due to sudden rise in the water level near Jewel chowk bridge in the city. He was trapped in the middle of the rover for about two hours.

According to the reports, as many as nine persons, including Madan Kumar, were rescued on Wednesday, June 25, in a joint operation by police and SDRF teams after they were trapped in the Tawi river following a sudden rise in the water level due to rains that lashed many parts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Eight more people, including some who had gone for “Pind Daan’, were rescued in a joint operation by police, traffic cops, SDRF and local volunteers, the officials said.

According to the meteorological department, Katra town of Reasi district recorded the highest 108.5 mm of rainfall, followed by Rajouri (80 mm), Udhampur district (71.4 mm), Poonch (48 mm) and Ramban (47.5 mm) during the past 24 hours.

The weather office has predicted intermittent spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places with possibility of heavy rain at a few places of Jammu division till June 27.