Man who abused PM Modi in Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav's rally in Bihar arrested

Darbhanga police in Bihar said on Friday that the man who allegedly hurled abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally of Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav was arrested.

“…while registering an FIR under Simri police station, 01 accused has been arrested and is being sent to the honorable court,” Darbhanga police posted on X.

Police took action after a purported video surfaced on Thursday showing a man, wearing a Congress flag, using a Hindi expletive against PM Modi from the dais raised during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘Voter Adhikar rally’.

Following this, the BJP filed a case and demanded an apology from the Congress, NDTV reported. A case was also filed against Gandhi over the incident in Patna.

NDA condemns Opposition Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the language used against PM Modi and termed the incident a "stain" on the country's democracy. He also slammed the Congress, saying that under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the party has "reached its lowest level".

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the incident, saying, "I condemn the use of indecent language against PM Narendra Modi Ji and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platform during the Voter Rights Yatra in Darbhanga."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed the opposition parties taking out the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' over alleged abuses hurled at PM Modi and his late mother, and said that such remarks were an insult to 140 crore Indians.

"He (PM Modi) is the world's most popular leader now. This undignified language from the INDIA bloc platform is an insult to 140 crore Indians. The people of Bihar will give them a befitting reply. No civilised society can accept such language. Congress and RJD leaders should apologise for this," Adityanath was quoted by ANI as saying.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also took on the INDIA bloc parties over alleged derogatory remarks during their 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Darbhanga. He termed them an insult to the country's women.

"I condemn the words used by someone against the late mother of PM Modi, from the stage of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav of the INDI bloc. This shows the ideology of the INDI bloc, which never existed in Indian democracy, and it is an insult to all the women of the country. The country will not tolerate this," Sawant told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Krishna Singh Kallu has filed a complaint against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, calling for putting a stop to the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in the poll-bound state.

In turn, the Opposition party has back, saying that the BJP is "raising 'irrelevant' issues to distract from the real ones.