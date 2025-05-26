Man who earned ₹1.25 lakh monthly, now delivers for Zomato — here's why his story touched hearts

What started as a ‘simple lunch order’ turned into a life lesson for a Pune businessman. Courtesy – the person's Zomato delivery partner for the day.

As per his Facebook post, the Pune businessman had ordered a paneer tikka sandwich, a pack of chips, and cookies via Zomato. But when the delivery arrived, only the sandwich showed up. While missing snacks are a minor inconvenience for most—but what followed was anything but ordinary.

Besides the life lesson, the businessman even got to know that the delivery partner once earned ₹1.25 lakh a month as a construction supervisor before a severe car accident left him partially paralysed.

What happened to the missing snacks? After the entrepreneur, Shripal Gandhi, reported the missing items, the Zomato delivery partner “stuttered and struggled to respond but humbly” suggested he reach out to the restaurant or Zomato.

The restaurant, taking responsibility, offered to send the items if the delivery agent was willing to return. They even offered to pay him ₹20 for the extra trip.

The Zomato delivery partner whose story touched hearts

Here’s the catch: the agent wasn’t required to go back. He worked for Zomato, not the restaurant, and had no obligation to correct someone else’s error. But he did.

"I want the customer to be happy. It's my responsibility," he told Gandhi as he went back to retrieve the snacks—on his own time and dime. When offered the ₹20 by the restaurant, the delivery partner refused, saying: "God has given me so much. Why should I take money for a mistake someone else made?"

‘Zomato kept my family alive’ Gandhi later learnt about the turn of events that left the Zomato delivery partner crippled. With his left side impaired, he could no longer continue in his previous job. Zomato gave him a second chance.

"Sir, Zomato kept my family alive," the rider said. "I may be handicapped, but I’ve been given an opportunity. I will never let Zomato’s name be affected." His daughter is now studying to be a dentist—a dream he fuels with every delivery he makes.

‘Lesson for life’ In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, the Pune businessman called the experience "a lesson for life," thanking Zomato and CEO Deepinder Goyal for building a company that empowers those too often overlooked.