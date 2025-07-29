Man who shouted ‘death to America, death to Trump’ in EasyJet flight to Glasgow charged with assault

Abhay Nayak has been charged with assault and endangering aircraft safety after a disturbance on an EasyJet flight from Luton to Glasgow on Sunday. He was remanded in custody and will appear in court again next week, according to a report by the BBC.

The counter-terror police initially reviewed the video footage of the incident. Notably, Nayak is not charged with terrorism.

The video surfaced online showed Nayak on the plane, who seems to be shouting, "death to America, death to Trump", and “Allahu Akbar.”

Nayak began shouting after exiting the lavatory, according to a report by The Sun. The fellow passengers were visibly terrified. Subsequently, two men grabbed and pinned him to the floor of the aircraft. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Livemint could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The 41-year-old resident of Luton was arrested at Glasgow Airport at approximately 8:20 am local time and presented before Paisley Sheriff Court the following day. Prosecutors said that he would be charged with assault and endangering the safety of an aircraft under the United Kingdom’s air navigation legislation, reported TMZ.

The authorities confirmed that no explosives were found on the plane, the report added.

Earlier this month, an Indian origin man was arrested in the US following a mid-air altercation on a Frontier Airlines flight that caused chaos inside the cabin. 21-year-old Ishaan Sharma was accused of unprovokedly attacking another passenger, which resulted in his arrest upon arrival in Miami, according to a report by ABC News.