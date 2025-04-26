Man who threatened Gautam Gambhir identified; Family claims he has mental health issues

Gautam Gambhir Death Threat News: The individual who sent the mail has been identified as 21 year old Jigneshsinh Parmar hailing from Gujarat, said Delhi Police.

Parmar has been caught by Central District Police team and interrogated in detail. He is an engineering student whose family has claimed he is suffering from mental health issues. Further investigation is in progress, the Delhi Police informed.

Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, allegedly received death threats via two emails on April 22, the same day when terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Both emails had the words “I kill you”, the Delhi Police said.

The threats were received on April 22 -- the same day terrorists gunned down 26 people, mostly tourists, in Kashmir's Pahalgam -- from a suspicious Gmail account.

"We have been informed about an alleged threat mail received on an email ID associated with Gautam Gambhir. The matter is being investigated," DCP (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said in a statement.

"Gautam Gambhir is already a Delhi Police protectee and we do not comment on specific security arrangements," the officer said in the statement.

Gautam Gambhir, a former BJP MP, reportedly received two threat mails reading "I KILL YOU" from a sender identifying as "ISIS Kashmir", police sources said.

An email complaint regarding the threats was received at the Rajinder Nagar police station along with screenshots of the threat mails.

"Dear Sir, Namaskar. As we spoke, please find below the 'Threat Mails' received on the mail ID of Mr Gautam Gambhir (Ex-MP), Head Coach Indian Cricket Team. Kindly register the FIR accordingly and ensure the safety and security of the family," the complaint read.