A social media user cautioned tourists against visiting Manali-Solang, citing worsening conditions. Snowfall warning has been issued in the state till December 29.

As heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Manali and Solang Valley region leaves over 1800 vehicles stranded on the road, a social media user stuck in the same traffic has warned other tourists wanting to witness the mountains in the hills not to come. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Instagram, a user named Chlucky Tyagi shared a video of stationary traffic on the Solang Valley-Atal Tunnel route and warned those planning to come to Manali or Solang Valley, saying, “koi bhi mat aana! (Do not come!)"

In the video shared on Saturday, December 28, he said that heavier snowfall will occur in the next 3-4 days, signalling that the road's condition will only worsen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video, filmed in the dark, showed a line of cars stranded on the road full of heavy snow. Tyagi shared that he, too, has been stuck on the road since 10 am and is not sure when or how they will be able to get off the road.

The user also said that the vehicle of an SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) was also stuck in the traffic with them.

Check the video here: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Himachal Police said they had rescued several vehicles and travellers stranded on the road due to heavy snowfall warnings.

Talking to news agency ANI, Manali DSP KD Sharma said a rescue operation was launched after over 2,000 vehicles were stuck between Solang Valley and Atal Tunnel due to adverse weather conditions.

Sharma confirmed that nearly 1800 vehicles had been safely evacuated, while around 200 remained stuck. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weather update Shimla and the upper regions of Himachal Pradesh have been grappling with relentless heavy rainfall and snowfall over the past 2 days, leading to landslides and significant disruptions in daily life.

According to the state's meteorological department, light to moderate snowfall in the state's mid- and high hills is very likely to occur on December 27, 28, and 29.

It said light rainfall will also occur in the state's plains and low hills during the period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}