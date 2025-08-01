Manappuram Finance appoints Deepak Reddy as the new CEO; Details here

Manappuram Finance Ltd., a non-banking financial company (NBFC) has announced the appointment of finance industry veteran Deepak Reddy as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

He commenced his duties on Friday, succeeding the former chief executive V P Nandakumar.

Meanwhile, Nandakumar will continue to serve as the Managing Director (MD) in the company.

All about Deepak Reddy Reddy has more than 30 years of experience across the finance industry.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a PGDM from TAPMI, Manipal.

Reddy began his career in finance with JVC Onida (at MIRC Electronics Ltd), where he worked for 4.5 years.

Before joining Manappuram Finance, he has previously served Bajaj FinServ Ltd for 17 years. He also worked as the Head of Human Resources at Bajaj Finance during his tenure in the company.

He is also known to have worked with American Express Bank for 9 years and Standard Chartered Bank for 1.5 years, a company statement said.

Given Reddy's vast experience, the company’s Board of Directors has expressed full confidence in his ability to lead Manappuram Finance into its next chapter of growth and excellence, the statement said.

The CEO's responsibilities in the firm "His leadership philosophy centers on empowering teams to envision, enable and execute, ensuring the organization remains future ready with next generation leaders," the company said in a statement.

As CEO of company, Reddy will be primarily responsible for steering the company and its subsidiaries to drive their growth and innovation.

His role also involves strengthening the company’s core businesses of gold loans, vehicle finance, microfinance, MSME loans, housing finance, and digital lending, along with enhancing organisational culture, leadership depth, governance, and customer-centricity, the statement said.

