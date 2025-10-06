Med schools to prep doctors as India's lifestyle disease crisis explodes
The proposed change in curriculum for over 70,000 postgraduate medical students across 706 medical colleges reflects the nation’s impending health challenges, with obesity becoming the major driver for non-communicable diseases.
New Delhi: India is set to introduce mandatory courses on preventative healthcare, including obesity, cancer, women's and child healthcare, and other lifestyle diseases, for all medical postgraduates amid the rising burden of such conditions, according to the head of the country’s top medical education regulator.