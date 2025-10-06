Med schools to prep doctors as India's lifestyle disease crisis explodes

“Our primary goal is to bring about uniformity in medical education across the country. Given the diverse cultural landscape and varied operational patterns of state governments, this is a significant challenge," said Dr. Sheth. “By establishing a uniform standard, we can ensure consistent quality. Our second priority is to enhance the quality of education itself, and the third is to sustainably increase the number of doctors. We can only improve our healthcare system when we have a sufficient number of well-trained professionals."