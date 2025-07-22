Overspeeding? Hands-off riding? Your bike will warn you soon.

New Delhi: The Centre is looking to further tighten safety norms for two-wheelers, India's most widely used and accident-prone mode of transport. After mandating anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and certified helmets, it is now considering rules that would make overspeed warnings and hands-off riding detection compulsory for all new two-wheelers.

The changes, currently under consultation, reflect a broader effort to reduce the alarming number of road accident deaths, nearly half of which involve two-wheeler riders.

According to two people aware of the development, the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) is considering an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) that will make warning systems for high-speed and hands-off riding mandatory for all two-wheelers.

Fresh measures

Just last month, the government mandated ABS for all two-wheelers and dealerships were asked to provide two Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-certified helmets with each vehicle sale.



The associated testing criteria for these new features are likely to lead to a marginal increase in vehicle prices, which are already set to rise next year with the recently mandated ABS.



These measures aim to stem the rising number of road accident fatalities in the world’s largest two-wheeler market. "There are consultations going on with the industry about the features to be added to two-wheelers to increase safety. Some measures like helmet warnings and an alert system for hands-off driving are being discussed, along with speeding warning systems," said one of the persons cited above, who requested anonymity.

Safety layer



The plan to add another safety layer assumes significance, given that the number of two-wheeler registrations in the country is on the rise. In FY25, about 18.9 million two-wheelers were registered in India, approximately 7.8% more than the previous year's 17.5 million, according to data from the Vahan portal.

There were more than 170,000 Indian road accident fatalities in 2022, with a little over 45% of the victims being two-wheeler riders, according to the latest available Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).



The data showed more than 446,000 road accidents had taken place in the country in 2022, and over 100,000 fatalities were reported due to over-speeding.

The second person aware of the development said that stakeholder consultations were going on regarding safety measures that could be enforced for two-wheeler riders, after the ABS mandate was announced. “The amendment toCMVR may be likely 1-2 months after these consultations have concluded," this person said without giving any timeline since the plan is still in an early stage.



An email query sent to the ministry of road transport and highways remained unanswered.

Section 126 of the CMVR lays down the process for manufacturers to submit their vehicle prototypes for testing and compliance with the broader Central Motor Vehicles Act as well as other rules.

Price to pay

“Any additional testing or safety requirement is likely to lead to an increase in prices," said Ashim Sharma,senior partner and business unit head, Nomura Research Institute (NRI) Solutions and Consulting.



“In case a manufacturer has to add any new feature to their vehicles, they have to bear the cost of material and development. This is generally passed onto the consumer," Sharma added.

If implemented, the new norms would bring an additional cost burden for the buyer. The government's ABS mandate for two-wheelers, to be in force from 1 January 2026, can lead to a price increase of ₹3,000-5,000 per vehicle, according to an analyst note by Kotak Institutional Equities dated 20 June.



About 84% of India's two-wheeler market will undergo price increases in 2026, after the ABS mandate kicks in, the analyst note said. “About 76% of the motorcycle segment and about 100% of the scooter and moped segments will be affected," said Rishi Vora of Kotak Institutional Equities in the note.

Queries sent to Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, TVS Motor Co. Ltd remained unanswered.

The ABS safety feature will give the two-wheeler rider more control by preventing wheel lock-up during sudden braking, especially on slippery roads.