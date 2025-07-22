Overspeeding? Hands-off riding? Your bike will warn you soon.
Close on the heels of mandating the ABS feature for two-wheelers, the government now plans to enforce warning systems for high-speed and hands-off riding for two-wheelers in a move to increase road safety.
New Delhi: The Centre is looking to further tighten safety norms for two-wheelers, India's most widely used and accident-prone mode of transport. After mandating anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and certified helmets, it is now considering rules that would make overspeed warnings and hands-off riding detection compulsory for all new two-wheelers.