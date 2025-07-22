Overspeeding? Hands-off riding? Your bike will warn you soon.

Fresh measures

Just last month, the government mandated ABS for all two-wheelers and dealerships were asked to provide two Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-certified helmets with each vehicle sale.

The associated testing criteria for these new features are likely to lead to a marginal increase in vehicle prices, which are already set to rise next year with the recently mandated ABS.

These measures aim to stem the rising number of road accident fatalities in the world’s largest two-wheeler market. "There are consultations going on with the industry about the features to be added to two-wheelers to increase safety. Some measures like helmet warnings and an alert system for hands-off driving are being discussed, along with speeding warning systems," said one of the persons cited above, who requested anonymity.