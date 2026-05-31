Mango cultivation a very special part of India's farm economy: PM

New Delhi - Mango cultivation and the farmers involved in it are “very special for the agricultural economy of the country”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday.

Highlighting the diversity of India's mangoes, Modi said the popular summer season fruit is making its way from the country's villages to the global markets.

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“Every region… its own mango, its own flavour, its own aroma,” he said, listing varieties such as Alphonso (Hapus) of Maharashtra, Gujarat's Kesar, Uttar Pradesh's Dussehri, and his own constituency Varanasi's Langra.

While India is the world’s largest mango producer, most of its yield is consumed domestically, with about 1% exported. India exported nearly 29,938.40 tonnes of mangoes worth $56.50 million in FY25 to destinations such as the UAE, the US, Kuwait, and Qatar, according to data cited by the Agricultural and Processed Food Product Export Development Authority (Apeda).

The prime minister also spok on the intense summer conditions being experienced across several parts of the country. He highlighted traditional foods and drinks that can help people cope with the heat, including sattu sherbet, kokam sherbet and sol kadhi.

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His remarks come amid an ongoing heatwave in several parts of northern India, where daytime temperatures have been touching 45 degrees Celsius. Modi urged citizens to stay hydrated and exercise caution while stepping out in the sun. “Don't forget the guidelines issued by various government departments in this regard,” he added.

Heatwave conditions have pushed up power demand in the world’s most populous country. Mint reported on 29 May that several parts of India are facing power outages during the evening and night hours, as the power grid struggles to meet demand once solar supply fades.

The prime minister also highlighted local efforts to clean polluted rivers, the growing interest in astronomy clubs, the rescue of a Gangetic dolphin using a special ambulance, and the progress made by Indian athletes in track and field.

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Modi also spoke about the recent return of ancient copper plates from the Chola period from the Netherlands to India.

“These include 21 large and 3 small copper plates. They primarily relate to King Rajendra Chola the first, fulfilling a vow made by his father, King Rajaraja Chola. They mention the donation of the village of Anaimangalam to a Buddhist monastery. These copper plates also describe the achievements of the Chola dynasty," said Modi. "They reveal how formidable the Chola Empire’s maritime power was. They also provide information about their relations with Southeast Asian countries.”

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The Chola dynasty, which ruled large parts of southern India between the 9th and 13th centuries, was known for its maritime power and influence across Southeast Asia.

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About the Author Manas Pimpalkhare Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s g...Read More ✕ Manas Pimpalkhare Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.



Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.



On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.