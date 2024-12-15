Isak Andic, the founder of the Spanish fashion giant Mango, has died in an apparent accident, the company announced on Saturday.

In a post on X, Mango issued a statement saying, “It is with deep regret that we announce the unexpected death of Isak Andic, our non-executive Chairman and founder of Mango, in an accident that occurred this Saturday.”

It added, “Isak has been an example for all of us. He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership and his unwavering commitment to values that he himself imbued in our company. His legacy reflects the achievements of a business project marked by success, and also by his human quality, his proximity and the care and affection that he always had and at all times conveyed to the entire organization.”

The statement added that Andic's demise leaves a "huge void," adding that the "best tribute" for the founder is to ensure that Mango continues to be the project that "Isak aspired to and of which he would feel proud."

How did Isak Andic die? Spanish media reported that the 71-year-old man passed away after falling over 320 feet into a ravine near the Collbato caves of Salnitre, a well-known tourist spot close to Barcelona. He was hiking in the mountains with several family members at the time of the accident.

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez express condolences Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also expressed his condolences on the Mango founder's demise and acknowledged his role in turning the Spanish brand into a "world reference in fashion."

"My condolences to the family of Isak Andic, founder of Mango, on his tragic death in an accident in the Salnitre de Collbato caves," Sanchez stated in a post on X.

"All my affection, and recognition for your great work and business vision, which has turned this Spanish brand into a world reference in fashion," he added.

Isak Andic net worth The media-shy entrepreneur was one of Spain's richest men. According to a report published in Forbes, he had a net worth of 4.5 billion dollars. He founded the Mango brand in Barcelona, Spain in 1984.

About Mango Mango is one of Europe's leading fashion groups, according to the company's website, with stores in over 120 markets. In 2023, the company's sales surpassed USD 3.2 billion, as reported by CNN. According to the website, it currently operates 40 stores in the US and plans to open 20 more next year.