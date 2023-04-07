Mangrove trees make way for booming city of Kochi

Kerala has lost nearly 98 per cent of its mangrove forests, shrinking from 700 square kilometres in 1975 to just 17 square kilometres now, according to figures from the Kerala Forest Research Institute. Mangrove cover across the country creeped up slightly between 2017 to 2019 at a rate of 0.5 per cent per year thanks to concerted efforts by the government with restoration and maintenance projects springing up in Kerala and beyond.