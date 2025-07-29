Manhattan shooter Shane Tamura targeted NFL office in New York Midtown skyscraper? Old viral video trigger speculation

Shane Tamura, the 27-year-old Manhattan shooter, may have targeted the National Football League offices in the New York Midtown skyscraper, internet have speculated after a video from nine years ago have gone viral on social media. Shane Tamura from Los Angeles, an armed shooter attacked 345 Park Avenue in Manhattan, the tower housing Blackstone Inc.’s global headquarters and the National Football League among others, killing at least five people.

It is to be noted that the New York Police Department has not officially stated the motive of Shane Tamura shooting an NYPD official and other civilians dead in the Manhattan Midtown skyscraper.

Shane Tamura was was found dead on the 33rd floor of Blackstone’s NYC Tower.

Hedge fund Blackstone occupies that floor, according to multiple people who’ve worked for the firm. Its staff on the 32nd floor pushed furniture in front of doors to barricade themselves in during the attack, employees said.

Shane Tamura's Old Video Goes Viral An old video likely showing a younger Shane Tamura has gone viral on social media. In the interview video it is clear that Shane Tamura played for the Granada Hills Football Team. He played as a running back (RB) and defensive back (DB) for Granada Hills Charter High School in California during the 2015 season.

According to one netizen, Shane Tamura "earned six Player of the Game awards and recorded 616 rushing yards with an average of 4.9 yards per carry. He also played at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, California, as a junior in 2014, contributing as a defensive back and halfback.”

In the video, the interviewer asks Tamura, “Big 35-31 victory against Kennedy tonight. The battle for Granada Hills. Shane just talk about you guys getting that win tonight. How'd you guys come through?”

In the now viral video, Shane Tamura is seen replying, “We dfefinitely had tyo stay disciplined. We were down 10-0 and our coach kept saying don't hold your head down. Don't hold it down. Just have a state discipline and come together as a team”.

“Shane couple of touchdowns for you, including a huge one late on the game there, in fourth quarter with under 4 minutes to go. That put you guys up 34-24. Sorta sealed that game. Gave y'all a nice cushion. Take us through that play right there”, the interviewer asked further in the post match chat.

“Jailbreak screen, then he broke free about 50 yard line and took it to the house. Our coach basically asked me, he was like Shane is this Tscreen open? So we just threw the pass ta him” replied Shane Tamura.

WATCH SHANE TAMURA VIRAL VIDEO

Internet Speculates Shane Tamura Targeted NFL offices in Manhattan “Investigators are now looking into the possibility that the shooter, Shane D. Tamura, was targeting the offices of the National Football League (NFL) which reside within 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Tamura previously played football at Granada Hills Charter in Los Angeles, California.” reported an X account ‘OSINTdefender’.

“Definitely appears to be this same Shane Tamura involved in NYC shooting. NFL headquarters were located at that building and could be a possible motive. Tamura was a stand out RB that graduated in 2016”, said one netizen.

New York Shooting

"It is also being reported that Tamura is a former "Canadian" football player who held a concealed carry permit from Nevada. Tamura was a standout running back who graduated high school in 2016 and played football for Granada Hills." speculated another.

Speculations were amok that Shane Tamura played football for ‘Canada’.

“The Manhattan gunman near the #NFL building was reportedly identified as former Granada Hills High School football star Shane Tamura of Nevada. Shane was 27 years old. Tamura won six awards in high school playing football. Tamura reportedly played football in Canada.”

"Shane Tamura

Age 27

Vegas resident

Possible Japanese & Black ethnicity

Current CCW from LVPD

Played HS football

Well-spoken

Attack may not be random

NFL offices in building

Epstein didn't kill himself", a netizen plugged DOnald Trump's biggest headache from MAGA into the New York shooting incident.

Manhattan Shooting Causes Chaos

FBI agents and NYPD officers work near the scene of a reported shooter situation in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. July 28, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The incident set off a chaotic scene in Midtown Manhattan, with scores of police cars cordoning off the area and a helicopter overhead. A man had been seen entering the skyscraper with a bulletproof vest and an assault rifle, according to the New York Post.

Officials advised people to avoid the area, warning of police activity, road closures and traffic delays near Park Avenue and 53rd Street, according to an alert sent through the city’s emergency notification system.

Bystanders watch as New York Police Department (NYPD) officers respond to the scene of a shooting at 345 Park Ave. in New York, US, on Monday, July 28, 2025. An active shooter attacked 345 Park Ave. in Manhattan, the tower housing Blackstone Inc.'s global headquarters and the National Football League among others, killing one police officer and injuring several other people, according to a city official.

“Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street,” Mayor Eric Adams posted on X.