‘Remove mute spectator Central Forces,’ Manipur CM Biren Singh’s son-in-law MLA urges Amit Shah amid renewed violence

BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh has called for the removal of central forces in Manipur, stating their presence has not yielded peace. Singh condemned the recent violence involving drones and RPGs, questioning the role of the armed forces and urging the Central government to take action.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated3 Sep 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Manipur CM Biren Singh's son-in-law MLA urges Amit Shah remove 'mute spectator' Central Forces amid renewed violence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Manipur, Rajkumar Imo Singh has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asking for their removal of central forces deployed in the violence-marred state.

Rajkumar, who is also Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh’s son-in-law, has called the forces ‘mute spectators.' Singh's letter comes a day after violence was reported from the state once again with the killing of two people in an alleged attack ‘Kuki militants,' according to police.

In his letter to Home Minister Shah, Rajkumar, who represents Sagolband assembly seat in Imphal West distirct, has reportedly pointed out that 16 months since the conflict erupted in May 2023, one expected that the days of violence were left behind with more concentration on a political dialogue to bring a permanent and peaceful solution.

However, a certain group/section just wants this violence to continue to serve their larger interest,” the BJP MLA wrote.

Rajkumar said in the letter which he also posted on X handle that it seems the presence of around 60000 central forces in Manipur is not yielding peace. He also questioned the role being played in maintaining peace by the large deployment of Army and Central Armed Police Forces in the state.

“Thus it’s better to remove such forces who are mostly present as mute spectators,” he said.

Referring to the latest incidents of violence, the BJP MLA said that the attack has now been upgraded to drone attacks and shelling, which we see in other neighbouring countries. "It is at this juncture that I am resorted to questioning the Central government regarding the actions related to stop this violence,” he said.

Violence returned to Manipur after a four-month pause with suspected extremists killing two persons and injuring at least six others, including two police personnel and a television journalist, in a gun-and-bomb attack using “high-tech drones” on Sunday. On Sunday's violence, the Manipur Police said the attackers used drones and RPGs to target a village.

Chief Minister Biren Singh on Tuesday, condemned the violence and said that it was an act of terrorism. “Dropping of bombs on civilian population and security forces by using drones is an act of terrorism and I condemn such cowardly acts in the strongest terms,” the CM wrote on his social media account on X.

Many politicians in the opposition camp, including Congress MP from the Inner Manipur constituency, Angomcha Akoijam, have also questioned the role of the armed forces in Manipur.

“Dropping of bombs on civilian population and security forces by using drones is an act of terrorism and I condemn such cowardly acts in the strongest terms,” - CM Biren Singh
Key Takeaways
  • The effectiveness of the 60,000 central forces deployed in Manipur is being questioned.
  • Recent violence involved high-tech drone and bomb attacks, escalating the conflict.
  • Political leaders, including CM Biren Singh and BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh, are calling for a reassessment of the central forces’ role.

First Published:3 Sep 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Business NewsNews

