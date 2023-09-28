Manipur crisis: Curfew restrictions relaxed in Imphal East

The curfew restrictions imposed in Imphal East has been partially relaxed, whereby the movement of people outside their residences would be permitted between 5 am to 11 am, as per an order issued by the district magistrate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The six-hour relaxation window comes a day after the administration had announced a “full curfew" in Imphal East and Imphal West, as the law and order situation remained precarious due to the protests over the killing of two teenagers from the valley.

The fresh order, which eases the curbs, will apply to all areas of the district. “Restriction of movement of persons outside their respective residences imposed in Imphal East is hereby relaxed from 5 am to 11 am on 29th September," it stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Protests, sit-in demonstrations, rallies and large-scale movement of people would, however, continue to remain barred, the order added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

