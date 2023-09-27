Manipur crisis: Full curfew imposed in Imphal East, Imphal West

The Manipur government has imposed a full curfew in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, in view of the precarious law and order situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision comes amid the ongoing protests over the killing of two teenagers – Phijam Hemjit Singh and Luwangbi Linthoingambi Hijam, who went missing after they were allegedly abducted by militants.

Imphal East and Imphal West have been under partial curfew since earlier this month. The curbs were partially relaxed in an order dated September 26 to facilitate the movement of people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Due to the developing of law and order condition in the district and to prevent any untoward incidents and loss of life and property and also further as a precautionary measure, the curfew relaxation order dated 26" September, 2023 stands cancelled and full curfew is imposed from 04:00 PM of 27" September, 2023," the district magistrate stated in the order.

However, the movement of persons belonging to essential services such as health, electricity, municipal bodies, media and fuel stations would be facilitated, it clarified.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured him that those who had kidnapped and killed the two Manipuri youths – will be arrested and punished. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A team of CBI officials, led by the agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, has reached Manipur and started the probe into the crime which has rocked Imphal valley and led to two days of violent protests by students and youths on the streets of the state capital, leading to more than 60 people being injured.

The chief minister told reporters: "The central and state governments are very serious about this case. Union Home Minister Amit Shah-ji called me up yesterday evening and told me that he is sending a CBI team on a special flight to investigate the particular case."

Singh quoted Shah as stating that this case has to be dealt with very seriously and those responsible have to be booked as per the law of the land and assured that “no one will be spared". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!