Manipur govt 'declined' permission to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal, claims Congress
Congress claims that the Manipur government's denial of permission for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is a violation of people's rights.
Congress claimed on Wednesday that the Manipur government has “declined" to give permission to Rahul Gandhi to commence his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Imphal East district. The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ was scheduled to begin on January 14 from Hatta Kangjeibung in the Imphal East district in Manipur. Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Keisham Megachandra said the decision was “unfortunate" and “violation of people's rights", according to PTI.