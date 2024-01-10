Congress claimed on Wednesday that the Manipur government has “declined" to give permission to Rahul Gandhi to commence his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Imphal East district. The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ was scheduled to begin on January 14 from Hatta Kangjeibung in the Imphal East district in Manipur. Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Keisham Megachandra said the decision was “unfortunate" and “violation of people's rights", according to PTI.

“We met Chief Minister N Biren Singh and sought permission for the venue of 'Bharat Joro Nyay Yatra' at Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district from where the rally is scheduled to be flagged off. However, the chief minister has declined to permit the same," Keisham Megachandra said.

A "critial" law and order situation has prevailed in Manipur ever since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023. The second leg of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is set to begin on January 14 .

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said on Tuesday that the matter is under "active consideration" and a decision will be taken on it after receiving reports from security agencies. Addressing the reporters on the sidelines of an event, Biren Singh said the law and order situation in Manipur is "very critical".

When asked about giving permission to Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', a foot march of thousands, Biren Singh said, "Giving permission to Rahul Gandhi's rally is under active consideration. We are taking reports from various security agencies. After receiving reports from them, we will take a concrete decision."

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has said that the Manipur government has asked for the Centre's approval. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to flag off the programme in the presence of chief ministers of Congress-ruled states and top leaders of the party.

On Monday morning, fresh exchange of fire has been reported between Manipur Police and militants at Moreh border town along the Indo-Myanmar border. According to officials, militants targeted security forces when they were moving through certain pockets of Moreh town.

Speaking of situation in Manipur, CM Biren Singh said, "Combined forces of Assam Rifles, BSF and state police are working to nab the armed miscreants involved in attacking the security forces."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!