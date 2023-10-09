A video has emerged from strife-hit Manipur that purportedly shows a man being burnt, with government officials linking the case to the incident of two women being paraded naked in the state during the ethnic clashes in May.

The seven-second clip, circulated on social media by some users, has drawn widespread condemnation. The government, after taking its cognizance, said a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would be recommended into the incident.

“We have verified the incident and found out that it had happened on May 4. The body has been identified and it is now in a hospital. It is linked to the incident of two women being paraded naked," news agency PTI quoted Security Advisor Kuldeep Singh as saying.

The video showed a man, appearing to have already lost his life, being set ablaze amid gunfire that could be heard in the background. The video was shot on May 4, the same day when the two women were paraded naked by a mob in Kangpokpi district, the PTI report stated.

The video of the barbaric treatment meted out towards the two women came out in July, and had sparked a nationwide outrage.

According to the report, the deceased person, who is seen in the video to have been burnt, is a resident of a village in Kangpokpi district.

Director General of Police Rajiv Singh has recommended the case to be taken over by the CBI, which is already probing the incident of the two women being paraded naked.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), an umbrella body representing the various tribal bodies of Manipur, issued a statement to condemn the “shocking and barbaric incident", as seen in the video shared on internet. “The selective application of justice further reinforces our demand for a separate administration," ITLF said.

The ethnic clashes in Manipur erupted in May this year, and has since left at least 180 persons dead, and hundreds displaced.

(With PTI inputs)

