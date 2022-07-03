Manipur Landslide: Death count rises to 37

Manipur Landslide: Death count rises to 371 min read . 05:08 PM IST
- Heavy rains and fresh landslides in the Tupul area since Saturday night have affected the search operations for missing 25 people.
The death toll in the landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district rose to 37 on 3 July.
The death toll in the landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district rose to 37 on 3 July.
Officials recover three more bodies, while search operations were underway for another 25 people, an official said.
Officials recover three more bodies, while search operations were underway for another 25 people, an official said.
Adding more, heavy rains and fresh landslides in the Tupul area since Saturday night have affected the search operations, he said.
Adding more, heavy rains and fresh landslides in the Tupul area since Saturday night have affected the search operations, he said.
"Bodies of 37 people have been found so far from under the debris. Among them are 24 Territorial Army personnel and 13 civilians," a defence spokesperson in Guwahati said.
"Bodies of 37 people have been found so far from under the debris. Among them are 24 Territorial Army personnel and 13 civilians," a defence spokesperson in Guwahati said.
"Relentless effort to find the remaining six missing Territorial Army personnel, and 19 civilians will continue till the last individual is found," he said.
"Relentless effort to find the remaining six missing Territorial Army personnel, and 19 civilians will continue till the last individual is found," he said.
The Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are part of the search operations.
The Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are part of the search operations.
"The search operation is continuing despite adverse weather conditions, owing to heavy rains and fresh landslides last night," the spokesperson said.
"The search operation is continuing despite adverse weather conditions, owing to heavy rains and fresh landslides last night," the spokesperson said.
So far, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued.
So far, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued.
To find the missing persons under the debris Through Wall Imaging Radar (TWIR) technology is being used. Also, a search and rescue dog has also been brought in to assist the efforts.
To find the missing persons under the debris Through Wall Imaging Radar (TWIR) technology is being used. Also, a search and rescue dog has also been brought in to assist the efforts.
Earlier on 30 June, a massive landslide hit Tupul yard railway construction camp. The debris blocked the Ijei river, creating a reservoir that threatens to inundate the low-lying areas. At present, work is underway to clear the debris to let the water flow out.
Earlier on 30 June, a massive landslide hit Tupul yard railway construction camp. The debris blocked the Ijei river, creating a reservoir that threatens to inundate the low-lying areas. At present, work is underway to clear the debris to let the water flow out.
With PTI inputs.
With PTI inputs.