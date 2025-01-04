Militants in conflict-stricken Manipur are using Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to bypass government-imposed internet shutdowns, The Guardian reported, despite the service being unlicensed in India.

Reportedly, security and militant groups have confirmed the use of the technology, which is legally permitted in neighbouring Myanmar.

Manipur has been engulfed in violent ethnic clashes between the majority Meitei and minority Kuki populations since May 2023. Over 250 people have died, with armed factions forming on both sides. To curb escalating tensions, authorities have repeatedly resorted to prolonged internet blackouts.

Despite these measures, Starlink devices have reportedly enabled access to the internet in several areas of the state. A leader from the People’s Liberation Army of Manipur (PLA), a Meitei separatist group, admitted to using Starlink initially in Myanmar and later discovering its functionality in Manipur, highlighted the publication.

The service, operated by Musk’s SpaceX, provides satellite-based internet and has been reportedly marketed as a solution for connectivity in remote or restricted areas. However, its operations in India remain unauthorised, according to the publication. The Indian government has acknowledged Starlink’s application for regulatory approval but has yet to grant the necessary permissions.

According to the report, the Indian authorities have raised alarms over Starlink’s potential to undermine national security. A senior police officer in Manipur revealed that a Starlink device had recently been confiscated, believed to have been smuggled from Myanmar. The officer confirmed the service’s functionality in areas near the Myanmar border, the report added.

Local civilians have also encountered Starlink devices. A resident of Imphal, Manipur’s capital, reported witnessing the technology in use during an internet shutdown. “I was surprised to see it working. It was during a period when no one else had internet access,” the person said, speaking anonymously to avoid repercussions.