Manipur's Moreh remains tense as militants kill 2 cops, women block road to Imphal airport
Militants fired a rocket-propelled grenade at police units and commando posts near a temple in Moreh, Manipur. Two police officers were killed in the attack.
The death toll in the gunfight between the security personnel and the militants in Moreh town of Manipur climbed to two after one more policeman was shot on Wednesday, January 17, evening. The deceased who were killed by militants in Manipur have been identified as Wangkhem Somorjit (32) and Takhellambam Saileshwore from Lamshang in Imphal West district.