Manipur University students, security forces clash in Kakwa of Imphal amid curfew | Video

  • Clashes have erupted between the students of Manipur University and the security forces in Kakwa of Imphal West

Livemint
Updated10 Sep 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Security personnel stand guard as students protest, in Kakwa of Imphal district on Tuesday.
Security personnel stand guard as students protest, in Kakwa of Imphal district on Tuesday.(PTI)

Major clashes have erupted between the students of Manipur University and the security forces amid curfew in Kakwa of Imphal West. The visuals showed dozens of uniformed students slinging stones at the security forces which is retaliating through firing teas gas.

The district magistrates from Imphal East and Imphal West had imposed a total curfew in both districts from immediate effect until further notice in view of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state over clashes between two ethnic groups.

 

The curfew was imposed in both districts starting from 11:00 am Tuesday, September 10.

In two separate orders issued on Monday, the district magistrates from Imphal East and Imphal West said that they had lifted the previous order of curfew relaxation from 5 am to 10 pm and imposed a total curfew in both districts.

“This Office, vide Order of Even No. dated 9th September 2024, issued a curfew relaxation order under Cril. Misc Case No. 5 of 2024 for relaxing curfew imposed under Section 163 of BNSS, 2023, in Imphal East District with the relaxation period from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM on 10th September, 2024. Now, due to the developing law and order situation in the district, the above-mentioned relaxation order stands cancelled with immediate effect, i.e., from 11:00 AM of 10th September 2024. Hence, there is total curfew in Imphal East district with immediate effect and until further orders,” an order said.

However, the movement of persons belonging to essential services such as health, public health engineering department, municipal officials, power (MSPCL/MSPDCL), petrol pumps, functioning of courts, to and fro movement of flight passengers, and media personnel shall be exempted from the curfew, as per the orders.

In a series of joint operations, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and other security forces had conducted search and recovery efforts across several districts of Manipur, resulting in the recovery of substantial quantities of arms and ammunition.

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Business NewsNewsManipur University students, security forces clash in Kakwa of Imphal amid curfew | Video

