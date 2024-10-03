Manipur news: CM Biren Singh shares updates on 2 Meitei youths abducted from Kangpokpi district

  • Manipur news: Biren Singh, Manipur's CM, confirmed the safe return of two abducted young men to police custody. He appreciated the collaborative efforts of both state and central governments who ensured their safe return.

3 Oct 2024
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh (PTI Photo)
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh (PTI Photo)

Manipur CM Biren Singh took to social media to inform that the two young men from Meitei who were abducted on September 27, have been safely brough back to the custody of the Manipur Police.

Taking to X, the CM said, “The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi on 27th September, 2024 have been safely brought back to the custody of @manipur_police. I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and central government who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply valued.”

3 Oct 2024
