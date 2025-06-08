Manipur news: Internet and mobile services suspended for 5 days, total curfew in Bishnupur

Internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN, have been suspended in multiple districts of Manipur for five days due to the law and order situation, starting from 11:45 pm on June 7, according to a notice issued by the police.

The services will remain unavailable in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur in Manipur.

“In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the State of Manipur especially in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching & Bishnupur districts districts of Manipur, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the State of Manipur,” the Manipur Police order read.

Additionally, a complete curfew has been imposed in Bishnupur. The district Magistrates of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur have issued prohibitory orders and urged citizens to comply with these orders.

These orders have restricted the assembly of four or more persons in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, and Kakching. Meanwhile, the carrying of firearms, swords, sticks, stones or other lethal weapons or sharp-edged articles has also been prohibited.

“The order is being passed ex-parte in view of the emergent situation. Any person found guilty of violating the order will be liable to face legal action," the order stated.

Protest over Meitei leader's arrest The latest development comes following protests in Imphal East and Imphal West districts on Saturday after the arrest of a Meitei leader, Arambai Tenggol, PTI reported.

Protesters set fire to tyres and discarded furniture on the road in Kwakeithel and Uripok, calling for the release of the leader.

